ILCOIN (ILC) Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, C-CEX and CoinExchange. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $493,224.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCOIN Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange, IDAX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

