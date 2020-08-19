iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Raised to $9.50

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price.

IMBI has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 136.47%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iMedia Brands stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

