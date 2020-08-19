Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,842.88 ($24.09).

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.09) price objective (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.69)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.53) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,656 ($21.65) to GBX 1,593 ($20.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.76) to GBX 2,100 ($27.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,292 ($16.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 15.09 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.49). The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.34) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Brands will post 28853.5818228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

