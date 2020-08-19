Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $2,892.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01762118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00137672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

