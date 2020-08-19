Independent Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.80 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.80 ($6.82) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.33 ($6.26).

ETR LEO opened at €6.37 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.22 and a 200-day moving average of €7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. Leoni has a 1-year low of €5.20 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of €13.96 ($16.42).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

