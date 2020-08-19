Infinitus Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,700.00 (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Infinitus Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Infinitus Token has a total market capitalization of $488,696.43 and approximately $2,700.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitus Token token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.01771791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00190924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,585,240 tokens. The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken. Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinitus Token Token Trading

Infinitus Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

