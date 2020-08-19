Ink (INK) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $678,004.79 and $109,372.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.58 or 0.01772337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00190497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00138383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

