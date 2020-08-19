Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $36,204.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00138290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.01756462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

