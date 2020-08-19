Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $64.71

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and traded as low as $58.48. Innovaderma shares last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 8,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Innovaderma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Innovaderma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.