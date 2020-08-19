Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.32. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 136,473 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.