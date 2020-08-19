Insider Buying: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) CEO Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $242.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

