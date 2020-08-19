Insider Buying: New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) COO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. 969,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,912. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.17. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

