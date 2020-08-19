Insider Buying: Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Acquires 299,872 Shares of Stock

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 299,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 3,282,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,240. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 37.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 134,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xerox by 75.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,002,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $10,781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 187.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 462,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 302,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

