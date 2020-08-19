Insider Selling: Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Director Sells 8,357 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at C$1,457,211.

TSE AIF traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$49.44. 220,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,390. Altus Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$33.18 and a 52-week high of C$51.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

