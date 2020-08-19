Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells 12,073 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 2,750,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Camping World by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

