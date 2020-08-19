Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 23,344,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,278,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.