Insider Selling: Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Sells 75,335 Shares of Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,026. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KURA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.