Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP Sells 385 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $17,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,185. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mimecast by 48.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 513,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 59.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after buying an additional 593,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.