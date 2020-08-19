Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PS. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

