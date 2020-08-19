Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 519,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,361. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.