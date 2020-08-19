Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 49,839 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 49,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $1,964,154.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTGT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. 347,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TechTarget by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

