Insight Chain Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $325.79 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00007925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $24.43 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00088701 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00284370 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039091 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.