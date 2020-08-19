Insolar (XNS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005177 BTC on popular exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $60.93 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031221 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

