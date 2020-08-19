Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 66,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,613. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

