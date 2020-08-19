Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.28. Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 171,845 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

