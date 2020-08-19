Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 291,350 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Intel by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Intel by 13.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $4,401,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,430,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

