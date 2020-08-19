InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $85.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.50 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $72.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $353.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $354.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $360.92 million, with estimates ranging from $355.50 million to $363.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

