Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Interfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of IFSPF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 9,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

