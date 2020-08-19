International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

