Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.49, 20,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 146,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.