Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Down 48.5% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BSML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

