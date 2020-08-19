Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,537. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

