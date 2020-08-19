Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th.

