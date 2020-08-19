Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BSMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

