Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,511. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

