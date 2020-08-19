Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 656.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 470,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 54,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter.

BSJQ stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

