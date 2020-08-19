Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 2,164.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

