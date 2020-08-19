Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 120,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

