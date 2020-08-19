Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

