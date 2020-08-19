Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Down 2.7%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18, approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.