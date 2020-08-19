Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.17 and last traded at $104.17, 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.