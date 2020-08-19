Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Down 1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.99, approximately 241,666 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 292,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.