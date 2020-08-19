Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Trading Down 1.8%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.11, 282,506 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 731,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

