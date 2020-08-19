Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.87, approximately 148,650 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.