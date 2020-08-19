Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.92, approximately 93,078 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 86,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

