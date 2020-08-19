Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.74, 1,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.