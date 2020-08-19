Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.89, approximately 2,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.