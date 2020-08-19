Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,529,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,616,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $279.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

