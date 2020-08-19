Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.29

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 8345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

