Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,688.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 385,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 245,935 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

